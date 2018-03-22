They Spared No Expense!! (If you’ve seen the movie, you know the line)

The parks department in Eloy, Arizona held a children’s event this weekend called “Day of the Dinosaurs,” where they had a bunch of activities . . . including some pretty large, impressive fake dinosaurs. Well . . . during the event, a woman called the COPS to report that there were dinosaurs on the loose. And she asked, quote, “Are they real?” The dispatcher told her no, they aren’t. And she said she thought so, she was just double-checking because her brother said they were. Sure. I’m guessing this lady dang near had a heart attack while watching that thrilling “documentary”, Jurassic Park. SMH.