It seems that I have had a cold since early November 2017…this sucker just will NOT go away. It likes to play games with me now and then, making me feel like it’s going away and it was just a ‘simple’ cold…then BAM! It’s back!

Asked if I have insurance that will help, I simply showed them the picture above. Soup, Juice, Vapor Rub and Sprite…doesn’t cure it, but I keep trying.

Dr Chris