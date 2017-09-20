Things that make you go hmmmmm……

Here are some random facts for you . . .

1. We all know the first flight Orville Wright took . . . but it turns out his LAST flight was on a plane that Howard Hughes was flying in 1944. The plane had a wingspan of 126 feet . . . which made it six feet longer than the DISTANCE of Wright’s first flight.

2. The world’s oldest beer receipt is from 2055 B.C. It’s from Sumer, which is where southern Iraq is today, and the amounts and types of beer served to different people is carved in a stone tablet.

3. The first athlete to ever earn $1 million was a bare-knuckle boxer named John L. Sullivan in 1882.

4. Blink-182 was originally called Blink, but there was an Irish band named Blink that threatened to sue them. And the Irish Blink wound up opening a show for Blink-182 about four years later.

5. “Jingle Bells” was originally written as a Thanksgiving song.