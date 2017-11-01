Things that make you go Hmmmmmm…..

Here are some random facts for you . . .

1. In the years between when the Chicago Cubs won their two most recent World Series . . . 1908 and 2016 . . . Arizona became a state, got a Major League Baseball team, and won a World Series.

2. When Ian Fleming finished his first “James Bond” novel, he celebrated by buying himself a gold-plated typewriter.

3. In “2001: A Space Odyssey”, the computer’s name is HAL . . . and all three of those letters are just one letter away from “IBM.” Stanley Kubrick says that was a coincidence.

4. More than 50% of the world has brown eyes . . . only 1% to 2% of people have green eyes.

5. Scientists can use one circumcised foreskin . . . which is about the size of a stamp . . . to grow almost four ACRES of skin that can be transplanted onto burn victims.