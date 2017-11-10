Things that make you go hmmmmmmm….

1. LaCroix sparkling water gets its fancy French name from . . . Wisconsin. It’s a cross between LaCrosse, Wisconsin, where it’s made . . . and the St. Croix River in western Wisconsin.

2. Charlie from the book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” was originally supposed to be black. But Roald Dahl’s publisher told him to change his race to white to appeal to readers. It was the early ’60s.

3. There’s a German word that means “a face in need of a slap.” It’s backpfeifengesicht. (Pronounced BACK fyfe in guh zist.)

4. The Big Mac was originally called The Aristocrat. That name bombed, so it was switched to the Blue Ribbon Burger. That also bombed, so they went with Big Mac . . . which obviously stuck.

5. On March 12th, 1951, a cartoonist in the U.K. and a cartoonist in America both launched a comic called Dennis the Menace. But they were two separate and unrelated characters, and the creators didn’t know about each other.