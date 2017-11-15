Things that make you go hmmmmmmm

Here are some random facts for you . . .

1. The United States and Canada are almost the exact same size. The U.S. is only about 1.5% smaller. The U.S. is also only about 3.5% smaller than all of Europe.

2. Stan Lee originally planned on the Incredible Hulk being gray . . . but because of issues with ink colors, he changed him to green.

3. Vanna White hasn’t actually flipped a letter in two decades. “Wheel of Fortune” changed their set in 1997 so the letters were computerized, not manual . . . and ever since then, she’s just touched the letters.

4. The original “Super Mario Brothers” is only 40 kilobytes. To put that in perspective, that’s approximately 50 times smaller than one photo on your phone.

5. John Quincy Adams is the only U.S. president who ever served in Congress after he was out of office. He spent 17 years in the House of Representatives after he lost to Andrew Jackson . . . and he died while he was still in office.