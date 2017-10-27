Things that make you go hmmmmmmmm

1. The average person takes about 216.3 million steps in their life, which is the equivalent of walking all the way around the Earth five times.

2. The most common sentence in the “Harry Potter” books is, “Nothing happened.” The most common sentence in the “Twilight” books is, “I sighed.”

3. The most money someone could make on an episode of “Jeopardy!” is $566,400. But that would require getting the Daily Doubles as the last question or questions in both rounds, and doubling up with them every time.The most someone’s actually won in one episode is $77,000.

4. In the movie “The Mask”, Cameron Diaz’s role almost went to Anna Nicole Smith.

5. There’s enough energy in one gallon of gas to charge your iPhone once a day for almost 19 years.