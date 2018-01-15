Things that make you go Hmmmmmmmmm

Here are some random facts for you . . .

1. There’s a spot in the Pacific Ocean called Point Nemo that’s 1,670 miles from any land . . . which means it’s SO remote that the nearest humans are usually in space.

2. Cows hate the sound of a cowbell . . . it hurts their sensitive ears.

3. Instant replay started at the 1960 Winter Olympics in Squaw Valley, California.

Judges asked CBS if they could review the tape of the event to see if a skier had missed a gate on the slalom . . . and that gave CBS the idea to show replays.

4. Approximately one out of every 18 people has a third nipple.

