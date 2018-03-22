Things You Should Never Do
By Dr. Chris Michaels
|
Mar 22, 2018 @ 2:38 PM
Photo by Chris Michaels

So here’s the deal, an old photo from like the 70’s was sent in a group text to people who would, most likely, know who was in the picture…and me, the clueless dolt who felt the need to be the first to respond who I thought they were.  That my friends was my fist mistake.  Hint: If you really don’t know something and you can sense pitchforks and torches along with an angry mob might be headed your direction for your mistake…stay quiet and let others respond.  I think I am now on the hook for dinner for at least 2 of the sisters if not 3, quite possibly may need the name of a good florist…cost at this point is NOT an issue.  I have my well being to think about here!

As a public service, here are a few other things I suggest not doing that I may have learned the hard way;

  1. Never send an angry email.  Trust me on this one.
  2. Talk politics or religion with new friends.
  3. Keep a home run ball from the ‘other’ team.
  4. D.I.Y. plumbing.  Yet another ‘trust me on this one’.
  5. Argue with the Police man.  Oops
  6. Mess with another mans car
  7. Snoop through her/his emails, closet or medicine cabinet.
  8. Talk about how much you make.
  9. Have that ‘I’ll just have one more drink’ drink.
  10. Never ask a woman if she is pregnant.

RELATED CONTENT

These Are The Most Annoying Sounds. Ever! Essential Oils Could Lead to Men Growing “Large Breasts” I Take John Young’s Facts, and Raise Him a Few! My Random Thoughts For a Thursday Photo by Chris Michaels 4 Drinks That Are Perfect for Your St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Photo by Chris Michaels How Active Do You Think Your Kids Are?
Comments