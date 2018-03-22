Things You Should Never Do

So here’s the deal, an old photo from like the 70’s was sent in a group text to people who would, most likely, know who was in the picture…and me, the clueless dolt who felt the need to be the first to respond who I thought they were. That my friends was my fist mistake. Hint: If you really don’t know something and you can sense pitchforks and torches along with an angry mob might be headed your direction for your mistake…stay quiet and let others respond. I think I am now on the hook for dinner for at least 2 of the sisters if not 3, quite possibly may need the name of a good florist…cost at this point is NOT an issue. I have my well being to think about here!

As a public service, here are a few other things I suggest not doing that I may have learned the hard way;