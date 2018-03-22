Things You Should Never Do

So here’s the deal, an old photo from like the 70’s was sent in a group text to people who would, most likely, know who was in the picture…and me, the clueless dolt who felt the need to be the first to respond who I thought they were. That my friends was my fist mistake. Hint: If you really don’t know something and you can sense pitchforks and torches along with an angry mob might be headed your direction for your mistake…stay quiet and let others respond. I think I am now on the hook for dinner for at least 2 of the sisters if not 3, quite possibly may need the name of a good florist…cost at this point is NOT an issue. I have my well being to think about here!
As a public service, here are a few other things I suggest not doing that I may have learned the hard way;
- Never send an angry email. Trust me on this one.
- Talk politics or religion with new friends.
- Keep a home run ball from the ‘other’ team.
- D.I.Y. plumbing. Yet another ‘trust me on this one’.
- Argue with the Police man. Oops
- Mess with another mans car
- Snoop through her/his emails, closet or medicine cabinet.
- Talk about how much you make.
- Have that ‘I’ll just have one more drink’ drink.
- Never ask a woman if she is pregnant.