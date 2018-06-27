This Guy Needs Drive-Thru Anger Management

There’s a 35-year-old guy named Joseph Ristick in Gresham, Oregon. And on Saturday night, he went to a Taco Bell drive thru . . . but he felt like it was taking WAY too long.

So here’s how he dealt with that issue . . .

1. He went inside and asked for a job application, so he could join the team and help out.

2. Then he assaulted the manager because he was still worked up about how long his food was taking.

He was arrested for fourth-degree assault, and it turned out he also had an outstanding warrant. And I think we can safely say he’s not going to get the job.