This Guy Needs Drive-Thru Anger Management
By John Young
|
Jun 27, 2018 @ 6:13 AM

There’s a 35-year-old guy named Joseph Ristick in Gresham, Oregon.  And on Saturday night, he went to a Taco Bell drive thru . . . but he felt like it was taking WAY too long.

So here’s how he dealt with that issue . . .

1.  He went inside and asked for a job application, so he could join the team and help out.

2.  Then he assaulted the manager because he was still worked up about how long his food was taking.

He was arrested for fourth-degree assault, and it turned out he also had an outstanding warrant.  And I think we can safely say he’s not going to get the job.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Wise words indeed. Heather Locklear Got Arrested, Then Apparently Overdosed A Guy Is Accidentally Released From Jail . . . and His Wife Makes Him Go Back Leaving a Bottle of Water in Your Car Could Start a Fire? WALKER HAYES got a tattoo in honor of daughter Oakleigh Klover Blake Shelton Says He and Gwen Stefani Thought They Were Rebounding
Comments