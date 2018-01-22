This is Amazingly sweet!

Police piano

This is the heartwarming moment a police officer comforted a 93-year-old burglary victim by taking to the piano in his home to play his favourite classical piece.Body-cam footage shows two officers checking up on the pensioner on Thursday (18/1) after he was targeted by thieves a few months earlier.The OAP chatted about being a pilot in the war and his love of music before he asked whether they knew the nocturnes written by classical composer Frederic Chopin.Mansfield Police uploaded the video to Facebook where it has been viewed almost 150,000 times in just 24 hours.In the post PCSO Bull wrote "Following a theft revisit today for a ninety three year old gentleman, it truly made me feel good about myself and the job I do."He felt wanted and reassured."He was really pleased that we had checked in on him to see that he was ok."He shared stories about him 'getting his wings', being a pilot, the war and sadly the loss of his beloved wife on Christmas Eve a few years ago."I noticed he had a piano with music open – one of his favourite Chopin pieces he said, a nocturne."I told him it was my late grandma's favourite too!"I said I could play, so he invited me to play for him, which I did."It made his day, as you can see in the video you can see how much he appreciated it."Job satisfaction."

