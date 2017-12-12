This is so much fun!

For the past few years, we have teamed up with Commerce Bank for ‘Random Acts of Commerce‘. The concept, in case you aren’t aware, is to go out and just pay for things that complete strangers are buying. Now, we have been to big stores, little stores, gas stations, grocery stores, even places that you might go for lunch. The idea of course, is just doing something nice for others and maybe, just maybe, they will pass on the goodness to another random stranger they happen to run across. Do they have to? Of course not…but some do.

The feeling of walking up to someone and telling them that we are paying for what’s in their cart is a feeling that you need to experience first hand. Some cry…and sometimes we do also when we hear how they might be struggling to make ends meet as they buy Christmas gifts for their family.

At one stop we went into Aldi, saw an elderly couple in line, we paid for their items, and WE were the ones that walked out of the store in tears, and smiling that we had a chance to meet them. They had been married for over 60 years, were on a fixed income, and bought sparingly whenever they shopped. We talked, they thanked us over and over, and they walked out the door…holding hands, and just as much as in love as they were when they said ‘I do’ more than 60 years ago.

Yeah…we are definitely the lucky ones to be able to do something like this.