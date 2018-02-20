This should be interesting!

For Christmas, Jaymie bought me a 23 and Me DNA kit. Now that I’m finally feeling better I’m going to go through the process of registering my kit, and going on the journey of finding out where I come from. It’s funny, I always thought that I’d have plenty of time to talk about this stuff with my Mom but we just kinda never got around to it, and then she was gone..so it’s always been kind of a mystery to me. I’ve always thought of myself as a mutt…now I’ll finally know what KIND of mutt. =)