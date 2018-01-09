Thomas Rhett has a great new song called, “Marry Me”. The song imagines what might have happened if he and his wife Lauren hadn’t gotten together. He recalls years ago when they were each dating other people, until the day he took a chance and told her how he really felt. Fortunately, she felt the same.

“It’s a make-believe story about me being invited to her wedding, and never getting the chance to tell her how I felt about her. I thought that was an interesting way to write a sad song, because it could have been my life very easily.”