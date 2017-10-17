Though delicious, How do You Eat a Million dollars of Fajitas??

So there is a guy who handled food deliveries at a jail in TX. He was sick one day in August and took the day off. And while he was out, they realized he’d been stealing EVERY order of fajitas for almost 10 years!!! Over a nine-year period, he stole $1.2 MILLION worth of fajitas. Now he’s facing serious jail time. I have 2 big questions here:

Who can eat over a million in Fajitas What kind of system doesn’t catch 1.2 Million in product missing in those 9 months

Though delicious, I could not eat that many fajitas even with friends and family helping me!