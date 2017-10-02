My Thoughts on The Vegas Tragedy

Talking out of a Jason Aldean song this morning and I nearly lost it. It’s times like this, especially being on a country station, I felt like it was okay to be emotional. My heart breaks for those 58 (so far) souls that were lost. And for the 515 (again, so far) people injured. Now is NOT the time to politcize this or make it about race. As of now 58 families are planning 58 funerals. My thoughts and Prayers go out to the families of lost loved ones, the injured, the brave First Responders and to the everyday concert going folks that went back in to the venue, among a hailstorm of bullets, to pull others to safety.

God Bless.