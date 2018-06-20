Tickets…Get Your Golden Tickets To Heaven…Tickets!

Almost sounds like something you would hear outside a concert, or baseball game, or in front of a KFC maybe. A couple in Florida were arrested for selling ‘golden tickets to heaven’….I’m serious. Long story short, the male part of this dynamic duo said that Jesus gave him a stack of solid gold tickets to heaven and that he should sell them for $99.99 and instruct the buyer to present them at the pearly gates when they get there. Apparently solid gold can be carried over from the land of the living into the afterlife…who knew? Anywho…Jesus ‘allegedly’ said that if they sold them they could raise enough money he would give them a ride in his spaceship into outerspace to his planet that was made entirely of drugs. Just wait, it gets better. “You should arrest Jesus, he’s the one who gave me the golden tickets, I’m willing to wear a wire to set Jesus up”. This man is willing to set Jesus up! His female partner said she was clear of any wrong doing and just wanted to go into space and do drugs…got to love her honesty. The police confiscated over $10,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia and a baby alligator. Yes, I said a baby alligator. No word on if the alligator just wanted to go into outspace to do drugs, or was part of their meal plan. Only in Florida!