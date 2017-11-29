Time to buy New Britches!

When do you throw out a pair of underwear? If your answer is, “Only when it has too many holes for me to count” or “Wait, people throw away underwear?” . . . then listen up.

According to a new study, you should throw away your underwear every YEAR . . . or it becomes a health risk.

Even though you’re washing them after you wear them . . . hopefully . . . old underwear can still develop a buildup of bacteria like E. coli. That can lead to you getting infections down there. And NO ONE wants those infections. CLICK FOR STORY