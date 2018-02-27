Is it time for a cold shower??

The title was probably a little misleading….I apologize, but you may thank me by the end. If you had the flu during this BRUTAL flu season, you’re probably praying you NEVER get it again. So here’s some advice: Start BLASTING yourself with cold water every day.

A new study out of the Netherlands found that people who took cold showers . . . even for just 30 seconds . . . took 29% fewer sick days.

The theory is that cold water really gets the hormones in your body working, which can be good for your overall health AND maybe even help you lose weight. I personally thought cold showers were only good for one thing..now I know better. Cold Shower Diet! Here I come!

JY