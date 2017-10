I’m not sure if the squirrels in my neighborhood have had it up to here (picture me holding my hand at eye level) with pumpkin spice EVERYTHING, or if they just have a hankering for pumpkin seeds. I mean let’s face it…who doesn’t like pumpkin seeds? I usually like to dry them out, throw a little salt on them and then pop them in the oven…but who am I to judge how a squirrel likes their seeds as long as they stay away from MY pumpkin!

