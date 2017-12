This will probably be the last ‘Specialty’ drink we see this year from Starbucks. They have a new Christmas Tree Frappuccino going on sale today. It’s a peppermint mocha Frappuccino with green tea whipped cream, decorated with caramel, candied cranberries, and a strawberry on top. If you want one, they’re only available through Monday. Sounds a little too busy for me. You going to try one?

JY