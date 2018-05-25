TMZ Has Spoiled the Upcoming Season of “The Bachelorette”

If we’ve learned anything over the past 15 years, it’s that there’s nothing more sacred than the love forged between a man and a woman . . . on a reality show.

But now, TMZ is TAINTING America’s opportunity to witness the wholesome progression of its next TV union . . . by SPOILING the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette”.

They posted a photo of Becca Kufrin kissing a “mystery man” in the Maldives, where the show filmed the proposal for the last episode. And naturally, it wasn’t long before the Internet compared the photos with the contestants and identified the winner.

Becca has already revealed that she IS engaged.

But now, she’s also saying that she fell in love with TWO men.

Which is amusing, because she was jilted by Arie Luyendyk Jr. during the last season of “The Bachelor” after he proposed to her, and then pulled a switcheroo to pursue Lauren, the runner-up.

She said, quote, “I did develop really strong feelings for a couple of them and I did fall for two guys at the end, yes. You’ll have to wait and see.” The show premieres on Monday.