Today is World Radio Day

30 years. Wow, that sounds like a long time doesn’t it? 30 years ago last September I started my stint in the wonderful world of broadcasting. In those 30 years I’ve worked on AM radio stations and FM radio stations, played country music along with oldies, classic rock, news talk, urban, adult contemporary and alternative rock. Lived in a small handful of different states located in the north and in the south, and met some fascinating people…famous and not so famous.

But on this ‘World Radio Day’, as cheesy as it may sound, it’s the everyday people and the music that keep those of us in radio going. The people who start their day, or end their day listening to us, the people who come out to see us and talk music, concerts, their kids, who tell us about their day, or about a memory that is connected to a certain song or something we’ve said or done.

World Radio Day isn’t for those of us on the radio, it’s for you the listener. It’s about the connection between YOU and the music…we are just the ones that get to play it for you. It’s about the smile on your face or tear in your eye from a song we are playing, the moments that your mind and heart capture while you listen.

So to you the listener of the wonderful thing called radio…happy World Radio Day!