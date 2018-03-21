Too Much of a Good Thing

A new football league is in the works. It’s called the Alliance of American Football, and it’ll compete with the NFL. And the XFL, I guess. It’ll feature players who aren’t good enough to make the NFL. And some former NFL players are helping create it, including Troy Polamalu and Hines Ward. They’re starting with EIGHT teams, and 50-man rosters. The host cities will be announced in the next three months. There will be regional drafts that will allow those cities to get familiar players who played at local colleges. As for the game, there will be no kickoffs . . . the ball will be placed at the 25-yard line. Play clocks will be 30 seconds . . . and every touchdown will be followed by a two-point conversion. There will be no TV timeouts and 60% fewer commercials.