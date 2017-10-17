Top 10 Things We Can’t Live Without:
By Chris Michaels
Oct 17, 2017 @ 2:03 PM

We’ve all seen lists of Top 10 this and Top 10 that…cities to live, food we prefer, cars, Astrological signs…but maybe not this Top 10 list.  In a poll done by Top 10 list researchers gave people a list of 50 things that we take for granted every single day.  How does this stack up to your Top 10 List?

Here are the top 10 ‘luxuries’ we can’t live without . . .

1.  The Internet.  Almost everyone put it at the top.

2.  Your phone.

3.  Your pets.

4.  A washer and dryer.

5.  A nice, big mattress.

6.  At least one vacation a year

7.  Beauty and skincare products.

8.  A dishwasher.

9.  A microwave.

10.  Eating out at restaurants.

A few luxuries people said they COULD live without are really nice towels . . . flying first class . . . tickets to sporting events . . . having food delivered . . . and paying for someone to clean your place.

