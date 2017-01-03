Top 4 excuses for not working out

Gyms are packed right now because we all made New Year’s resolutions to get in shape. But don’t be the person who goes twice and then stops.

According to personal trainers, here are the top four BOGUS excuses people use for not exercising . . .

1. “I don’t have time.” Half of the people who say that watch three hours of TV every night. So what they really mean is it’s not a priority. But it should be. And you don’t even have to go to the gym. You can work out at home WHILE you watch TV.

2. “I’m too tired.” Which isn’t really true most of the time, it’s all mental. Plus working out actually HELPS with fatigue. Studies have found that even just walking 20 minutes every other day can give you more energy.

3. “It hurts to exercise.” If you have a twisted ankle, don’t work out. But if it’s something chronic like sore knees, try to work through it. Exercise is usually GOOD for chronic pain. Once your legs get stronger, your knees won’t hurt as much.

4. “I can’t afford a gym membership.” Which is fine, because you don’t NEED one. Things like walking, running, and skipping rope are free. And there are a million videos on YouTube that show other free workouts you can do at home.