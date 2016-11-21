The Top Four Ways You’ll Hurt Yourself on Thanksgiving

According to a new study, the day after Thanksgiving is the second- busiest day of the year for urgent care clinics. The day after Christmas is the busiest.

Here are the top four ways you might hurt yourself on Thanksgiving . . .

1. Cutting yourself while you’re cooking, eating, or carving the turkey. Clinics see a 60% spike in cuts and other cooking-related injuries. And the main culprit is carving the turkey.

2. Getting food poisoning, or just eating too much. 47% more people than average come in with gastrointestinal issues.

3. Burning yourself while you’re cooking. They see 42% more burns than they normally do. You especially need to be careful if you’re deep-frying a turkey.

4. Spraining an ankle or breaking a bone. They see 15% more broken bones and sprains than they usually do. And a lot of them are from people playing football in their backyard.

