Top Stupid News Stories of 2017

A lawyer in Miami was arguing on behalf of his client in an arson case back in March when, suddenly, his pants caught on fire. That works on so many levels.

Papa John’s released a new gluten-free pizza in August that wasn’t safe for people with gluten allergies.

A guy in Russia died in June after drinking too much vodka in a contest . . . to win more vodka.

A snow park in Georgia was closed because of too much snow in January . . . and then, earlier this month, a Six Flags had to cancel the world’s largest snowball fight because of snow as well.

The Boy Scouts decided to start admitting GIRLS in October, which made one organization VERY angry: The Girl Scouts.

And finally, earlier this month, a service dog interrupted a performance of “Cats” on Broadway.