Traffic Stop Leads To Cocaine Bust

A traffic stop in Creve Coeur led to a drug bust Sunday morning.

Creve Coeur Police pulled over a vehicle on the I-474 around 9:00 a.m., when it drifted out of its lane on the eastbound ramp to the interstate from Rt. 29.

The driver, 28-year-old Heather Hoffman, gave the officer permission to search the vehicle.

About 200 grams of cocaine was found inside the vehicle.

A passenger, 35-year-old Leroy Bozarth, was arrested for possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver.

Bozarth was taken to the Tazewell County Jail.

Hoffman was ticketed for improper lane usage and released.

