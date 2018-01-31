Train With GOP Congress Members Hits Garbage Truck

(AP) – An Amtrak spokeswoman says a train has come into contact with a vehicle on the tracks in central Virginia – the same area where members of Congress are reporting their train struck a garbage truck.

The White House is confirming one fatality and one serious injury as a result of the crash. But, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods say there were no injuries to passengers and crew aboard the train.

A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of Dunlap tells 1470 and 1003. WMBD LaHood was not on the train.

Lawmakers are heading to their annual legislative retreat at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Woods said the incident that happened around 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Virginia. Crozet is about 15 miles west of Charlottesville.

Woods says the train originated in Washington, but she couldn’t confirm that members of Congress were aboard.

Sanders says President Donald Trump has been fully briefed on the matter and is receiving regular updates.

