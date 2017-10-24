Trick or Treat??

Anyone who knows me knows I LOVE Halloween. Love it. But this year I’m having a little dilemma that I’d love some help with.

Problem #1) I have a really bad back. A herniated disc to be exact.

Problem #2) I have stairs. And said back issues make stairs difficult for me. And going up and down them 30+ times on Halloween night to answer the door ain’t happening.

So my question to you is this: Do I pull the plug on Trick or Treating, or do I leave a big bowl of candy outside and trust that kids and parents will honor the “Candy Code” and just take 1 or 2 pieces?

I honestly don’t know but would love some feedback. Thanks in advance.

JY