Trifecta Of Conditions Affects River And Roads

A rare combination of fluctuating temperatures, potential flooding and freezing rain is creating headaches for the Peoria Public Works Department.

Assistant Public Works Director Sie Maroon said the wild weather has led to more potholes over the last few weeks.

“Potholes become a major issue because of freezing thaw,” Maroon said. “They are everywhere.”

Maroon said heavy rains are ruining his team’s work, forcing his workers to refill the potholes over and over.

And three times this month, their trucks have been hit.

“Thankfully no injuries,” Maroon said.

The river level in downtown Peoria could reach a near record level of 27 feet by early next week, well above the 18-foot flood stage. The record crest in Peoria was 29.3 feet in April 2013.

“We’re concerned about the Riverfront Village area and we are concerned more about the River Station,” Maroon said.

Maroon says sandbags are prepared and ready to be placed down by the riverfront. His team will begin stacking sand bags to prevent flooding if the river level reaches 22 or 23 feet.

Maroon also says standing water could freeze with frigid temperatures Tuesday night. Freezing rain my create havoc on the roads as well.

“We will get things going by rush hour so people can travel, School buses can move and CityLink can get out,” Maroon said.

Maroon urges motorists to watch out for salt trucks during rush hour.

The National Weather Center says any ice accumulation will be less than a tenth of an inch in most places.

