Troy Gentry Killed in Helicopter Crash
By Chris Michaels
|
Sep 8, 2017 @ 3:40 PM

Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash at the Flying W Airport in Medford, N.J., on Friday (Sept. 8).

An NBC affiliate in Lexington, Ky. first reported the news. The 50-year-old singer was one of two people injured, including the pilot — bandmate Eddie Montgomery was not on board the aircraft at the time of the accident.

When reached by phone, a representative of the venue would not comment other than to say the show was canceled. According to the Courier-Post, the crash happened around 12:30PM local time on Friday.

 

