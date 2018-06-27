Truck And Tires Stolen From Eureka Dealership

(WEEK) –Thieves have struck a Central Illinois car dealership again–this time at Mangold’s Ford in Eureka.

Authorities say it happened sometime between 1:00-5:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The thieves stole a dump truck, and then used it steal twelve wheels from Mangold’s lot.

The dealership says losses are estimated at about $20,000. $8,000 for the dump truck and another $12,000 for the wheels, some of which were taken off two brand new Ford trucks.

Mangold Ford General Manager Jeff Wiegand says it’s believed the thieves used the dump truck to haul the tires off the lot. Wiegand says crimes like this are considered easy money.

“The ability to sell items like this online has made it much easier and much more profitable for theft, so unfortunately, that’s the life,” said Wiegand.

Mangold Ford tells 25 News this is the biggest loss they have had because of theft, and are hoping Facebook and media coverage will help catch the thieves.

The Eureka Police and the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office both refused to comment because of an ongoing investigation.

