Trump: June 12 Summit Is Still On

(AP) – President Donald Trump says his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12.

Trump says after an Oval Office meeting Friday with North Korea’s Kim Yong Chol that he’d be making a mistake not to go forward with the on-again, off-again nuclear summit in Singapore.

Trump says his meeting with the most senior North Korean to visit the White House in 18 years lasted longer than expected. He said it “went very well.”

Trump says his June 12 meeting will be “a beginning.”

He says, “The process will begin on June 12 in Singapore.”

Trump says he has yet to read the letter brought to the White House by a top aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump says he didn’t open the letter. He says Kim Yong Chol, the North Korean official, said Trump could read the letter later.

Trump and Kim spent more than an hour in the Oval Office on Friday discussing issues in the run-up to a June 12 summit in Singapore between Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Trump also says he may at some point make public an earlier letter he received from Kim Jong Un.

