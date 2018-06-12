Trump-Kim Sign “Comprehensive” Document In Singapore

(AP) – President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed what Trump says is a “very important” and “pretty comprehensive” document.

Trump and Kim in the joint document commit to working “toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

The document signed by the leaders at their historic summit Tuesday also says they will join efforts “to build a lasting and stable peace regime” on the Korean Peninsula.

The White House has yet to release the document’s text. But it was photographed by the news media during a signing ceremony.

The joint declaration says the U.S. has committed to providing “security guarantees” to the North.

The document also says Kim “reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

It’s unclear exactly what Trump has promised Kim in terms of security. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declined to say Monday whether guarantees might include withdrawing U.S. troops from the Korean Peninsula.

The document lays out four broad commitments. It says the sides “commit to establish new U.S.-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity.”

And it says they will commit to recovering the remains of prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Trump said Tuesday as the leaders wrapped up their historic summit in Singapore that he and Kim “have developed a very special bond” during their day together.

And he says, “Both sides are going to be impressed with the result.”

Kim told reporters that “the world will see a major change,” though it’s unclear how.

The summit marked the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.

President Donald Trump says he “absolutely” would invite North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the White House.

After Kim and Trump signed the unspecified document, Trump was asked about a possible invitation. Trump said “absolutely, I would” invite Kim.

Before Tuesday’s summit in Singapore, Trump had dangled the prospect of a White House visit for Kim.

Both leaders characterized the document they signed as historic though neither provided details. Trump said the details would come later.

Trump and Kim commented as they closed a historic first meeting between a sitting U.S. president and a leader of North Korea.

Trump is praised Kim as a “very worthy, very smart negotiator” on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit.

Trump was asked by reporters in Singapore during his final appearance with Kim on Tuesday what surprised him most during their meetings.

Trump says Kim has a “great personality” and is “very smart. Good combination.”

Trump also says he learned Kim is “a very talented man” and “loves his country very much.”

He’s wrapping up the summit by saying the two had “a terrific day” and “learned a lot about each other and about our countries.”

He says he expects they’ll meet again many times.

The post Trump-Kim Sign “Comprehensive” Document In Singapore appeared first on 1470 WMBD.