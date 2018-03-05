Trump Reaffirms Tariffs’ Impact On 2 U.S. Allies

(AP) – President Donald Trump is reaffirming that two close allies of the U.S. will be affected by his planned import tariffs on steel and aluminum.

In a pair of Monday morning tweets, Trump is reiterating his displeasure with trade deficits with Mexico and Canada. He says the metals duties will only be removed on the American neighbors to the north and south until a “new and fair” free trade agreement is signed.

Trump has long criticized the North American Free Trade Agreement. The latest round of a nearly year-long renegotiation effort is concluding this week in Mexico City.

Trump also calls on Canada to “treat our farmers much better” and Mexico to do “much more” on stopping the flow of illegal drugs into the U.S.

