Trump Signs Budget Deal

President Donald Trump has signed the budget deal.

Trump tweets, “Just signed Bill. Our Military will now be stronger than ever before. We love and need our Military and gave them everything – and more. First time this has happened in a long time. Also means JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!”

The House narrowly passed the budget accord in the pre-dawn hours, ending a brief government shutdown and clearing a path for huge spending increases for both the Pentagon and domestic programs.

Passage came over the objections Democratic leaders who demanded the promise of a vote to protect “Dreamer” immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

