Trump Won’t Declassify Democratic Memo

(AP) – The White House has told the House intelligence committee that President Donald Trump is “unable” to declassify a memo drafted by Democrats about abuse of government surveillance powers in the FBI’s Russia probe.

The Democratic memo is a response to a Republican memo alleging abuse of those surveillance powers.

White House counsel Don McGahn said in a letter to the committee that the memo contains “numerous properly classified and especially sensitive passages” and asked the intelligence panel to revise the memo with the help of the Justice Department.

He said Trump is still “inclined” to release the memo if revisions are made.

