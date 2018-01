Diet Coke is launching new flavors and a new look later this month. The cans are still 12 ounces, but they’re taller and narrower than normal soda cans. And the new Diet Coke flavors are Ginger Lime, Twisted Mango, Zesty Blood Orange, and Feisty Cherry.

I do believe I’d give each of them a try. But if these flavors aren’t quite you and prefer regular old Diet Coke, the fine folks at Coca-Cola aren’t changing the original look or taste of the Diet Coke you know and love.

JY