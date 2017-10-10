Tuesday Thoughts

Well it’s Tuesday, and here I sit behind my desk pondering life in general. Here are my thoughts for today:

The can coozie – brilliant idea Why do people put hot sauce on eggs? Ewwww With all the crazy good talent on shows like The Voice and Idol, why don’t we hear more from these people after the show? Why is it so easy to gain weight, but so difficult to lose it? Mahna mahna – doo doo duhdoodoo I miss FogHorn LegHorn…I say, I say, I say boy! .gif – Graphic Interface Format – How can it possibly be pronounced JIF? If vegetables tasted like chocolate, I would eat at least 3 servings a day. Who was the first person to eat Haggis? Why?

Doc