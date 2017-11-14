Tuesday Thoughts with Dr Chris

Every now and then, I sit and ponder things…the how’s, why’s, where’s kind of things in life. Here are a few of what’s been on my mind lately.
- There should be a water park feature with 2 ‘sinking’ boats. They are 10 feet from each other and each has water guns to fill the other. Kids frantically bailing water out as it fills. I would love this too.
- Procrastinating is hoping that future you isn’t as lazy as current you.
- If you drive for 24 hours straight, you have matched the world record for the longest time driven in a day.
- “Go to be, you’ll feel better tomorrow” is the human version of “Did you try turning it off and back on again?”
- The Wikipedia page for uranium says that it has a metallic taste. Someone died for that information.
- Babysitting is a way for teenagers to feel like adults while adults go out to feel like teenagers.
- Elevators must feel like teleporters to a dog.