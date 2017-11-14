Tuesday Thoughts with Dr Chris

Every now and then, I sit and ponder things…the how’s, why’s, where’s kind of things in life. Here are a few of what’s been on my mind lately.

There should be a water park feature with 2 ‘sinking’ boats. They are 10 feet from each other and each has water guns to fill the other. Kids frantically bailing water out as it fills. I would love this too. Procrastinating is hoping that future you isn’t as lazy as current you. If you drive for 24 hours straight, you have matched the world record for the longest time driven in a day. “Go to be, you’ll feel better tomorrow” is the human version of “Did you try turning it off and back on again?” The Wikipedia page for uranium says that it has a metallic taste. Someone died for that information. Babysitting is a way for teenagers to feel like adults while adults go out to feel like teenagers. Elevators must feel like teleporters to a dog.