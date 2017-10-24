Tuesday Thoughts with Dr Chris

- I think having a caramel apple at least once a week in October should be acceptable.
- I wonder how many people use their dining room/kitchen table every day when they eat.
- I think so many people have lost their sense of humor.
- “Seuss”, as in Dr. Seuss, was actually pronounced “Zoice” (like voice) by the good Doctor and his family. Oh, and rumor has it that he didn’t really even like kids.
- Of all the different kinds of pie, I will usually have seconds of pumpkin.
- I wish I could play the guitar and the piano…oh, and the saxophone.
- I wonder how people who are really super-duper smart got that way. It can’t be that they just paid attention in school…right?
- Hummus – why? And second…ewww
