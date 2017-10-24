Tuesday Thoughts with Dr Chris
By Chris Michaels
Oct 24, 2017 @ 2:37 PM
  • I think having a caramel apple at least once a week in October should be acceptable.
  • I wonder how many people use their dining room/kitchen table every day when they eat.
  • I think so many people have lost their sense of humor.
  • “Seuss”, as in Dr. Seuss, was actually pronounced “Zoice” (like voice) by the good Doctor and his family.  Oh, and rumor has it that he didn’t really even like kids.
  • Of all the different kinds of pie, I will usually have seconds of pumpkin.
  • I wish I could play the guitar and the piano…oh, and the saxophone.
  • I wonder how people who are really super-duper smart got that way.  It can’t be that they just paid attention in school…right?
  • Hummus – why? And second…ewww
