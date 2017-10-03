Tuesday Thoughts
By Chris Michaels
|
Oct 3, 2017 @ 12:56 PM

As I sat behind my desk this morning…these are my thoughts for this Tuesday –

  • I’m tired of everything being so freaking ‘political’.
  • I like cheese
  • How many Lowes could Rob Lowe rob, if Rob Lowe could rob Lowes?
  • I had a chance to see Tom Petty when he was here in May, and I didn’t.  I really wish I would have.
  • Cancer still sucks
  • Does it mean I’m getting old because I hurt my back just by getting into the shower?
  • I miss my dad and his words of wisdom.
  • Even though I’m a Cubs fan, I just don’t see them getting out of the first round of playoffs (but hope they do)
  • If I had a super power it would to be invisible…or fly…or super strength…or talk to animals…or…
  • Just because you don’t like something doesn’t mean everyone should change to fit your thoughts, and it’s okay to think different.
  • Tacos over pizza…every time.
Comments