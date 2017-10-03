Tuesday Thoughts

As I sat behind my desk this morning…these are my thoughts for this Tuesday –

I’m tired of everything being so freaking ‘political’.

I like cheese

How many Lowes could Rob Lowe rob, if Rob Lowe could rob Lowes?

I had a chance to see Tom Petty when he was here in May, and I didn’t. I really wish I would have.

Cancer still sucks

Does it mean I’m getting old because I hurt my back just by getting into the shower?

I miss my dad and his words of wisdom.

Even though I’m a Cubs fan, I just don’t see them getting out of the first round of playoffs (but hope they do)

If I had a super power it would to be invisible…or fly…or super strength…or talk to animals…or…

Just because you don’t like something doesn’t mean everyone should change to fit your thoughts, and it’s okay to think different.

Tacos over pizza…every time.