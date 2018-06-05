Tremont is set to host its 53rd annual Turkey Festival.

The yearly event draws crowds from around central Illinois, more than 1,000 people each year.

Tremont resident Abby Hammond has been going to the festival for years. She is the general chair of this year’s event along with her husband, Dave Hammond.

“Every bit of the money raised goes back towards our community,” Abby Hammond said.

Hammond says more than $1.5 million has been raised for Tremont over the past half century.

“It goes towards our pool. It goes to our boys and girl scouts, our library,” Hammond said. “Our library gets some money and everyone can look at our festival and see the money going back to our community.”

The Turkey Express drive-through, located in the Tremont High School parking lot, provides an option for turkey delivery for those who can’t make the festival.

Hammond says it is a chance for those who enjoy the festival, but have reached a point they can’t make the festivities, to still get a taste.

“We have put together the turkey in a pan and separate for the nursing home or people who can’t make it,” Hammond said.

The festival runs largely on volunteers, more than 100 needed this year. More than 1,000 people are expected to attend this weekend.

Hammond says the Turkey is from an Amish farm. A few years ago, the festival nearly ran out of its 1,500 turkeys because of the popularity of the event.

The festival runs from Friday to Sunday. Information on hours can be found HERE.

The post Turkey Festival Gives Back appeared first on 1470 WMBD.