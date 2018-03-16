Two Guys Try to Use Spaghetti Sauce to Start a Fire After a Burglary

Well this might be the first time we’ve seen criminals get busted because of an empty jar of Ragu.

A 28-year-old guy named John Silva and a 36-year-old named Derrick Irving broke into a guy’s house in DeLand, Florida early on Tuesday morning. And after they stole some stuff, they decided to cover their tracks . . . by starting a fire.

They wanted it to look accidental, so they poured a jar of Ragu into a pot on the stove and put a washcloth next to the burner to set the place on fire. Then they left.

The guy who lived in the house was at work, but he could watch his security cameras remotely. And after his motion detectors alerted him that something was going down, he saw the footage and called the cops.

They pulled over John and Derrick and saw one KEY piece of evidence linking them to the crime . . . the empty jar of Ragu. They were both arrested for unarmed burglary, grand theft, and arson.

Fortunately, the fire plan didn’t work . . . there was some smoke damage, but the house didn’t burn down.

And the guy who they robbed thought it was a pretty dumb plan anyway. Quote, “[They were] trying to make it look like I left the stove on, but who gets up at 2:00 A.M. and fixes sketti?”