(AP) – Authorities say the suspect in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis middle school shooting is a male student and the victims are a teacher and another student.

Noblesville police Chief Kevin Jowitt says the student suspected in Friday morning’s shooting at Noblesville West Middle School is in custody and is believed to have acted alone.

The teacher and student who were wounded in the attack were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

After the attack, students at the 1,300-pupil middle school were bused to the nearby high school so that their families could retrieve them.

Indiana University Health spokeswoman Danielle Sirilla said the adult victim in Friday morning’s attack at Noblesville West Middle School northeast of Indianapolis was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital and the child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children. She had no information on their ages or the seriousness of their injuries.

Erica Higgins was at Noblesville High School to pick up her son. Higgins said she learned about the shooting at home when a relative called her.

Higgins told WTHR-TV that her son was shaken up but that he knew little of what happened.

She says: “I got a ‘Mom, I’m scared’ text message and other than that, it was ‘come get me at the high school.”‘

Noblesville, which is about 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis, is home to about 50,000 people. The middle school has about 1,300 students from grades 6-8.

The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.

The post Two Injured In Indiana School Shooting appeared first on 1470 WMBD.