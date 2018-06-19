Two Simultaneous House Fires In Peoria Heights

“Having two houses on fire with a house in between them is very unique.”

Peoria Heights Fire Chief Greg Walters said that situation is what faced him and his firefighters around 4:26 p.m. Tuesday.

Smoke was seen from houses at 5202 (pictured left) and 5124 North Willard Road. Walters said he was the one who called both fires to dispatchers.

“Ironically, we were at another call on Roberts Road, one block east, for a wire down and we were notified by a resident that he thought he saw smoke,” Walters said.

Walters went around the corner and saw the smoke coming from 5202 Willard Road and while responding that fire, he saw the smoke from the fire at 5124 Willard Road.

“There were three kids inside the house (at 5124 Willard Road) with some animals,” Walters said. “We got the kids out. The Peoria Heights Police Department was here and we were able to put the kids safely in their car until a family member got here.” Walters said the dogs were located and taken to the back yard.

Each fire was found in the attic. Walters said both fires appeared to be electrical in nature.

“We did not have a lot of lightning activity in this area. We had some high winds,” Walters said. “When we had the high winds I think that’s what probably caused that line to drop on Roberts Road. It’s probably attributed, I’m assuming.”

Walters said the exact cause of the fires is under investigation. There were no injuries.

