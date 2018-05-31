Uftring Chevrolet Breaks Ground On New Building

Washington’s Good Neighbor Days festival served as a backdrop as Uftring Chevrolet broke ground on a new location.

Owner Gary Uftring stood next to managers and employees of the business above a strip of dirt, gold shovels in hand. After a short countdown, they dug their tools in the soil as family and friends applauded.

“A tremendous amount of work has gone in by an awful lot of workers,” Uftring said. “Today we are starting a foundation to replace an all new building.”

The former building was destroyed by a fire January 5 that erupted in a tool room. Multiple vehicles were also destroyed, but there were no fatalities.

Within a couple weeks, Uftring leased a neighboring location owned by Connect Church, moving the vehicles to its parking lot.

Uftring says he continued to pay all 80 of his employees, one of them being Clint Sommer. The department manager at the Washington location had worked for the car dealership since it opened in 1982.

“You know what you built and now you get to do it again. Not too many people get to have a second chance at starting a new structure,” Sommer said.

Joined by local leaders, Uftring spoke to a crowd of dozens prior to the ground breaking. He says little will change from its previous location.

“And might I add there will be popcorn,” Uftring said, drawing laughs.

“It is going to have the latest state of the art technology, internet and the wiring, the lighting and everything is effecient as it can possibly be,” Uftring said. “It will have sprinklers and be as safe as it can be.”

John Sutherland, president of River City Construction, is overseeing construction. He expects the project to be finished by the end of the year.

“The steel for the building will be here the third week of July. Then you will start seeing the building go up,” Sutherland said.

River City Construction and Hoerr Construction Inc. are partnering to put together the new Uftring Chevrolet.

“(That partnership) is very unique to central Illinois, Sutherland said.

Sommer is happy the building will finish so quickly.

“It is the only thing that I’ve ever known so I am thankful for it,” Sommer said.

Fighting back emotions, Gary thanked everyone from other dealerships to his wife to Washington Mayor Gary Manier.

“It won’t take long for this to become home.”

Uftring is still operating out of the old Walmart location at 1860 Washington Road.

