(AP)-British authorities have deployed members of the military to assist police in their investigation of the ex-Russian spy was attacked with a nerve agent.

London’s Metropolitan Police said in statement that it had requested assistance from the military to remove a number of vehicles and objects from the site of the attack that left former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in critical condition. The military was asked to help as they have “the necessary capability and expertise.”

The Ministry of Defense regularly assists the emergency services and local authorities in Britain.

The post UK Sends Military To Help Investigate Poisoning appeared first on 1470 WMBD.